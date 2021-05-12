Live

CDC panel endorses Pfizer vaccine for adolescents

A panel of CDC advisers recommended the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 12 to 15. Some states have already been giving adolescents the shots thanks to the FDA’s authorization. Janet Shamlian shares more.
