CDC recommends Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids as young as 12 The CDC is recommending Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to children as young as 12. As CBS News correspondent Janet Shamlian explains, some hospitals began administering shots to the younger age group prior to the recommendation. Dr. Stanley Perlman, a professor of microbiology and immunology at the University of Iowa and a pediatric infectious diseases physician, shares his analysis.