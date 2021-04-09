Live

Watch CBSN Live

#CBSNBusiness: Oct. 16, 2015

UPS is raising rates by 5 percent, inflation fell last month and Target is taking steps to make its own store credit cards safer. CBS News Moneywatch's Jill Wagner has those business headlines and more on CBSN.
