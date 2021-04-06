Live

Watch CBSN Live

#CBSNBusiness: August 3, 2015

Athens stock market reopens, Kraft is recalling cases of cheese, and Verizon is in contract negotiations with worker unions. CBS News Moneywatch's Hena Daniels has the day's business headlines on CBSN.
