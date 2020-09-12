News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Watch live: Trump rallies supporters in Nevada
California wildfire survivors mourn devastation
Naomi Osaka defeats Victoria Azarenka to win second U.S. Open
Tropical Storm Sally forms in the Gulf of Mexico
Charlottesville removes Confederate statue near rally site
North Carolina AG tells voters not to do what Trump says on voting
"Glee" star Naya Rivera yelled for help before drowning, report says
Iran executes wrestler whose case drew Trump's attention
Joe Biden's security breached while boarding plane
2020 Elections
Battleground Tracker: Latest polls, state of the race and more
5 things to know about CBS News' 2020 Battleground Tracker
2020 Republican National Convention
Republicans see U.S. as better off now than 4 years ago: CBS News poll
Takeaways from the Democratic National Convention
With more mail-in ballots, officials urge patience on election night
Americans and the right to vote: Why it's not easy for everyone
Democrats are happy with Biden's VP pick: CBS News poll
Why some mail-in ballots are rejected and how to make sure your vote counts
What happens if the president doesn't accept the election results?
Election Day could turn into "Election Week" with rise in mail ballots
Shows
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
CBS Weekend News, September 12, 2020
West Coast has some of worst air quality in the world amid wildfires; Nonprofit provides free meals to Texas children facing food insecurity amid pandemic
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue