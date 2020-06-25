Coronavirus Updates
3 men indicted on murder charges in Ahmaud Arbery killing
Federal judge skeptical of Trump order used to expel migrants at border
NASA names headquarters after "Hidden Figure" Mary W. Jackson
3 youth facility staffers charged in death of black teen
Federal appeals court orders judge to drop Michael Flynn charges
Tucson police chief resigns after man dies in custody
People of color exempt from Oregon county's mask order
Elijah McClain petition gets over 2 million signatures
Embattled CrossFit founder Greg Glassman to sell company
CBS Evening News, June 24, 2020
Tri-state area imposes mandatory quarantine on travelers from coronavirus hotspots as cases rise; Pasadena Fire Department staffs all-female fire crew for the first time in history
