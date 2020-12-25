Download The CBS News App
Coronavirus Crisis
Biden Transition
Holidays 2020
QAnon Documentary
Norah O'Donnell Reports
Nashville mayor: "Determination" to solve Christmas blast
Nashville police share photo of RV linked to explosion
"Don't lose hope. Just fight": Christmas goes on amid pandemic
COVID relief bill flown to Florida, as Trump went golfing
Notre Dame choir back for first time since fire for Christmas Eve
Queen Elizabeth delivers reassuring Christmas message
Japan to eliminate gas-powered cars, go carbon-neutral in 30 years
Backlash after GoDaddy sends employees fake email about bonuses
Falling iguanas possible in South Florida amid temperature drop
CBS Evening News, December 25, 2020
Massive “intentional” explosion in downtown Nashville leaves 3 wounded; “Secret Santa” thanks essential workers with surprise gifts on Christmas week.
