Coronavirus Updates
Biden Transition
Election 2020
QAnon Documentary
Norah O'Donnell Reports
FDA authorizes Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
SCOTUS rejects Texas bid to overturn election results in 4 states
Feds to buy additional 100 million doses of Moderna vaccine
Why some Black Americans are skeptical of a COVID-19 vaccine
Biden, Harris introduce team who will "deliver immediate relief"
FKA twigs sues Shia LaBeouf over alleged sexual assault
Mayor slams U.S. Marshal for "uninformed" statement on shooting
Could people still be infectious after they're vaccinated for COVID-19?
Boston medical conference led to 300,000 COVID-19 cases
Biden-Harris Transition
Biden, Harris introduce team who will "deliver immediate relief"
Full coverage: Biden-Harris Transition
Biden facing pressure to pick Rep. Deb Haaland as Interior Secretary
Biden to nominate Tai for trade rep and McDonough for veterans affairs
Second gentleman to teach entertainment law at Georgetown
Biden introduces his pick to lead Defense Department
NAACP calls on Biden to appoint a racial equity adviser
Biden to nominate Marcia Fudge to lead HUD
Biden vows to distribute 100 million vaccine doses within first 100 days
CBS Evening News, December 11, 2020
U.S. prepares for mass COVID-19 vaccine rollout as FDA weighs authorization; Secret Santa mails Christmas cash to essential workers
