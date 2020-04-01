NBA star on mental illness, social distancing... Basketball star Kevin Love, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, revealed personal struggles with depression and anxiety in a bid to bring awareness to mental health. One in five American adults experience some form of mental illness each year, and many are struggling with current social distancing guidelines that leave people feeling isolated. Love joins "CBS This Morning" to talk about what he is doing to cope himself, and his generous donation to out of work arena employees.