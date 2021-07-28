Pulitzer-winning reporter Carol Leonnig on new Trump book: "I Alone Can Fix It" "I Alone Can Fix It," a new book by co-authors Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker, details the chaotic final year of Donald Trump's presidency, including the failed security response at the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 insurrection. Leonnig, a Pulitzer prize-winning Washington Post reporter, joins CBSN's "Red and Blue" host Elaine Quijano with the details. They also discuss her March interview with the former president at Mar-a-Lago, in which Mr. Trump described the rioters as a "loving crowd."