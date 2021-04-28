Live

Watch CBSN Live

Can President Trump deliver on his jobs promise?

Mark Muro, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institute, and CBS News elections director Anthony Salvanto join Jamie Yuccas for a CBSN Original discussion on whether Donald Trump can deliver the jobs in Erie, Pa.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.