Analyzing California's governor recall election California voters headed to the polls on Tuesday to decide if Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom should remain in office. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett, Washington reporter Dave Weigel and Orange County Register reporter Brooke Staggs join CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano and CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe to discuss who's ahead in recent polling, and what implications this race could have on future elections.