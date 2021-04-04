Live

Caitlyn Jenner debuts on Vanity Fair cover

Caitlyn Jenner, formerly Bruce Jenner, introduces herself in a newly released video from a Vanity Fair photo shoot. As CBSN's Meg Oliver and Vladimir Duthiers show us, Jenner will be on the next cover of the magazine.
