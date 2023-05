Broadway star Lillias White For Broadway veteran Lillias White, it all began as a child in Brooklyn, N.Y., when relatives encouraged her to dance and sing on her grandmother's dining room table. The 71-year-old actress, who won a Tony Award for "The Life," is now starring in the Broadway musical "Hadestown." She talks with correspondent Mo Rocca about her role models growing up; her relationship with the audience; and setting the standard for singing standards.