British Prime Minister outlines Brexit plan

The British Prime Minister outlined a 12-point Brexit plan Tuesday. PM Theresa May said the U.K. is leaving the European Union -- will not be leaving Europe. CBS News' Ryan Chilcote joins CBSN with the latest from London.
