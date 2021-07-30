"Bring Your Own Brigade" searches for answers to world's wildfire crisis A new documentary is shedding light on the causes and solutions to a global wildfire epidemic. "Bring Your Own Brigade" sets out to explain why the nation's fire suppression policies are misguided. The film's Oscar-nominated director, Lucy Walker, joined CBSN to discuss what she learned from survivors, rescue workers on the front-lines and tribal leaders who have been passing down knowledge on these fires for generations. Watch "Bring Your Own Brigade" in theaters starting August 6, and stream it on the CBS News app or Paramount+ on August 20.