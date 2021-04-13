Live

Brie Larson Discusses Oscar Nomination for "Room'

Best Actress nominee Brie Larson talks to reporters about her performance in 'Room' and plans for the Academy Awards, including what designer she is considering wearing. Watch her press conference at the 88th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon.
