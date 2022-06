Soccer star Briana Scurry talks breaking barriers in sports and life It's been 50 years since Title IX was signed into law, a landmark effort to give women the same access to sports as men. Two-time Olympic gold medalist and Women's World Cup winner Briana Scurry joined CBS News to discuss how she broke through gender barriers in sports and overcame serious mental health hurdles in life. Her new memoir is called, "My Greatest Save."