COVID Pandemic
Breakthrough COVID deaths extremely rare
Breakthrough COVID cases are extremely rare and almost always happen in people with other severe comorbidities. In Louisiana, an overweight woman died from COVID complications after being vaccinated. David Begnaud reports.
