Breaking the sound barrier, quietly

Seventy years after Chuck Yeager became the first pilot to fly faster than the speed of sound, NASA engineers are working to bring supersonic travel back to commercial aviation, with quieter sonic booms. CBS News correspondent Jeff Glor reports.
