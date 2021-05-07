Live

Body found near missing toddler's home

A body was found Sunday in the search for a missing 3-year-old Texas girl. The girl's father allegedly sent her outside in the middle of the night wearing pajamas as punishment for not drinking milk. Reena Ninan reports.
