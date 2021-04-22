Live

Watch CBSN Live

Blue Origin's massive new rocket

Blue Origin's massive new rocket "New Glenn" will rival SpaceX's Flacon 9 rocket in a new kind of space race. Chief astronomer at The Franklin Institute and Planetarium director Derrick Pitts joins CBSN with more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.