William Shatner sets record on Blue Origin's second successful space tourism flight Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket has successfully returned from its second passenger flight to the edge of space space. 90-year-old "Star Trek" actor William Shatner was onboard and made history as the oldest person ever to travel to space. Retired NASA astronaut Clayton Anderson, author of the book "Letters from Space," joins CBSN to discuss today's historic flight.