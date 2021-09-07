Live

Biden tours damage from Ida in New York City

President Biden visited Queens, New York, on Tuesday, five days after the area was hit by remnants from Hurricane Ida. The president called on Americans and leaders throughout the world to "move" on climate change. Watch his remarks.
