Biden pushes COVID vaccinations as Delta variant fuels rise in infections President Biden says getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is "a patriotic thing to do." As CBS News' Weijia Jiang reports, he's urging people to roll up their sleeves as the Delta variant fuels a rise in cases across the U.S. Then, Dr. Jeremy Faust, an attending physician at Bringham and Women's Hospital Department of Emergency Medicine and an instructor at Harvard Medical School, joins CBSN to discuss the rest of the day's coronavirus headlines.