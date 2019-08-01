News
Doctors call for investigation after 3 migrant children die of flu
Biden fends off attacks from all sides at Detroit debate
Bloody shirt of missing Connecticut mom reportedly found
Deadly Kentucky pipeline blast felt "like an atomic bomb"
U.S. teen accused in cop's killing didn't know friend was armed, dad says
North Korea claims it tested crucial new rocket launch system
Alleged Capital One hacker threatened to "shoot up" tech company
A$AP Rocky testifies he tried to "de-escalate" situation before brawl
What the Fed's first rate cut since 2008 means for your wallet
Detroit Democratic Debate
Democrats face off for night two of second primary debates - live updates
Buttigieg pledges to withdraw U.S. from Afghanistan if elected
Which candidates would decriminalize crossing border illegally?
Which candidates say health care plan requires middle-class tax hike?
With Detroit debate, Democrats plot a comeback in Michigan
Once a rising star, Julián Castro looks to stand out at Detroit debate
Joe Biden will go on offense about criminal justice plan
Biden battles through another debate
