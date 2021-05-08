Bernie Sanders on sexual harassment, "absurd" GOP tax bill A new CBS News poll finds 53 percent of Americans disapprove of the Republican tax plan. Most say the bill will benefit large corporations and wealthy Americans, but only 31 percent think it will help middle class Americans. Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, the ranking member of the Senate Budget Committee, joins "CBS This Morning" from Washington to discuss the "cultural revolution" needed to stop sexual harassment, how the GOP tax plan is a "gift" to large corporations and the looming spending bill deadline.