Election 2020
Full Election Results
Download The CBS News App
Sign Up For Newsletters
QAnon Documentary
Norah O'Donnell Reports
Obama Interviews
Coronavirus Updates
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Supreme Court to weigh challenge to convictions under "racist Jim Crow" jury laws
Georgia elections official rebukes Trump after threats to workers
CDC committee prioritizes groups for vaccine distribution
Bipartisan group of lawmakers roll out $908 billion COVID relief plan
Barr says Justice Department has no evidence of widespread fraud in election
"Juno" star Elliot Page announces he is transgender
USWNT and U.S. Soccer reach settlement on working conditions
Cyber Monday was biggest online shopping day in U.S. history
Laverne Cox says she was targeted in transphobic attack
2020 Elections
Biden introduces economic team, telling Americans "help is on the way"
CBS News coverage of the 2020 elections
Obama narrates new Jon Ossoff ad ahead of Georgia runoff
Biden still searching for defense secretary
Wisconsin completes canvass and certifies Biden win in state
Arizona certifies election results
Democrat Mark Kelly to be sworn in as senator this week
Biden unveils economic team, nominating Yellen for treasury secretary
Chris Krebs explains why election was secure
Joe Biden suffers "hairline fractures" in foot, doctor says
When do states certify their election results?
Shows
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Barr refutes Trump, says no widespread fraud in 2020 election
Attorney General William Barr has debunked President Trump's false claims of rampant ballot fraud in the 2020 election. Ben Tracy reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue