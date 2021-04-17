Live

Watch CBSN Live

Baltimore officer acquitted in Freddie Gray case

Officer Edward Nero, one of six Baltimore police officers charged in connection with the 2015 death of Freddie Gray, has been cleared of all charges. CBS News justice reporter Paula Reid joins CBSN with the latest details.
