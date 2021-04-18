Live

Baltimore cop acquitted in Freddie Gray case

Baltimore police officer Caesar Goodson has been found not guilty of all charges, including second-degree murder, over the death of Freddie Gray. CBS News' Paula Reid and Rikki Kleiman join CBSN with analysis.
