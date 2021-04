"Awkward Black Girl" Issa Rae brings unique spin to TV "The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl" creator and star Issa Rae started making shows for YouTube as a student at Stanford University. Her episodes have more than 20 million views. That success landed Rae on national television with her new HBO show, "Insecure." Rae spoke to Gayle King about what makes her so awkward and why that speaks to so many people.