Authorities search for motive of Florida airport attack According to the FBI, 26-year-old Esteban Santiago is cooperating following an hours-long interrogation overnight. Authorities are continuing to look at terrorism as the potential motivation for the attack at Fort Lauderdale's airport. Authorities say Santiago, who had just gotten off of a Delta flight, grabbed his only checked bag at baggage claim. Inside were a 9mm semi-automatic handgun and ammunition. He allegedly went to the bathroom, loaded the gun, walked out and started shooting. David Begnaud has the details.