Author Jacqueline Woodson on her new book, challenging stereotypes, ending mental health stigma New York Times best-selling author Jacqueline Woodson places Black teens and kids at the center of their stories. The award-winning author joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss her new book "Before The Ever After," about a boy who struggles to understand why his pro football player dad is slowly losing his memories. Woodson discusses the lessons of hope this story gives families struggling with mental health issues and the importance of Black kids seeing themselves in the narrative.