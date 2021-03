AstraZeneca under scrutiny after accusations of cherry-picking vaccine data in U.S. trial AstraZeneca is facing questions after an independent review board said the company included outdated information from its U.S. COVID vaccine trial. It comes as the head of the CDC warns the U.S. could face another avoidable surge in cases. CBS News reporter Alex Tin joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on the controversy and the latest vaccintion numbers.