AstraZeneca may have "included outdated information" in COVID-19 vaccine trial report AstraZeneca may have used "outdated information" when it released data from a late-stage trial of its COVID-19 vaccine early Monday, federal officials say. The Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) said late in the day it "was concerned" about the information the British drugmaker made public about the large-scale U.S. trial of the vaccine it developed along with Oxford University. CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus joins "CBS This Morning" to address the news.