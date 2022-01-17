Assistant AG Kristen Clarke discusses the continuation of MLK’s quest for equal voting rights As the nation pauses to honor the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the first Black woman to run the Justice Department’s civil rights division says voting discrimination persists today and that continuing King's quest for equal voting rights remains one of her top priorities. CBS News’ chief national affairs and justice correspondent Jeff Pegues sat down with Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for an exclusive interview on “CBS Mornings.”