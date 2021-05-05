Live

Arizona Motel 6 tipped off immigration officers

Employees at a Motel 6 in the Phoenix area shared their guests' IDs with U.S. immigration officers, leading to some detentions. The chain says the practice has been stopped. CBSN anchor Vladimir Duthiers has more.
