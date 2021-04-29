Are special elections a red-state referendum? Republican Ron Estes beat out his Democratic competitor for Congress in a special election on Tuesday night - but by only a seven points in a district President Trump easily won. Now, the national media has their eyes on another special election next week in Georgia, where one Democrat has already raised millions. Bryan Lowry from the Kansas City Star and Greg Bluestein from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution join "Red & Blue" to break down why these races matter -- and why they have Republicans worried.