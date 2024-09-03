Are GOP lawsuits laying groundwork to challenge the 2024 election? We're just about two months away from Election Day, but in some states, legal fights over the race have already started. In Georgia, the Republican-controlled State Election Board has passed a rule that will allow election officials to conduct "reasonable inquiries" before certifying results. Democrats are suing to block it, arguing that the bar for these "reasonable" inquiries isn't clearly set and could allow any one board member to block the certification of election results for any reason. CBS News election law contributor David Becker joins to discuss.