Analysis: How sanctions and withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan will impact U.S.-Russia relations President Biden signed an executive order authorizing sweeping sanctions against Russia on Thursday. CBS News' Natalie Brand reports on the retaliatory actions the U.S. is taking in response to Russian cyberattacks and election interference. Then, Nina Krushcheva, International Affairs Professor at The New School and great granddaughter of the former Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev, joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" with more analysis including how the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan will impact U.S.-Russia relations.