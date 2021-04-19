Live

An unlikely urban planner

Shamayim Harris is a one-time school administrator who's now leading a group of mostly volunteers in the redevelopment of her Detroit-area neighborhood. Steve Hartman went "On The Road" to see what kind of progress they're making.
