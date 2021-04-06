Live

Watch CBSN Live

Amy Schumer on her new comedy "Trainwreck"

The comedian is headed back to the big screen in a new comedy she wrote herself. Schumer plays a young woman who isn't a one-guy type of girl. Suzanne Marques sat down with the film's star to discuss how the movie came together.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.