Sign Up For Newsletters
Battleground Tracker
Coronavirus Updates
Election 2020
Pine Lake Documentary
Asian Americans: Battling Bias
America's Right To Vote
How Do I Vote In My State?
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
McConnell: Senate to vote next week on GOP COVID-19 relief bill
U.S. sees over 69,000 new virus cases – most in a single day since July
Trump rallies in Wisconsin as state's COVID-19 cases climb
Demonstrators gather for Women's March in Washington, D.C.
New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern wins second term in landslide
Federal government to execute first woman since 1953
Suspect in teacher's beheading in France was Chechen teen
"Big pile" of eels dumped at lake in Brooklyn park
Shark Lab tags record number of sharks off Southern Calif. coast
2020 Elections
CBS News coverage of the 2020 elections
Battleground Tracker: Latest polls, state of the race and more
5 things to know about CBS News' 2020 Battleground Tracker
CBS News coverage of voting rights issues
How do I vote in my state in the 2020 election?
Battleground Tracker: Biden leads in Michigan and Nevada, race tied in Iowa
A behind-the-scenes look at how mail-in ballots are processed
With more mail-in ballots, officials urge patience on election night
Americans and the right to vote: Why it's not easy for everyone
Why some mail-in ballots are rejected and how to make sure your vote counts
What happens if the president doesn't accept the election results?
Election Day could turn into "Election Week" with rise in mail ballots
Shows
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Amtrak tests new faster trains
Amtrak is set to roll out its fastest train yet, traveling at up to 160 mph. Amtrak gave CBS News an inside look at the speed tests for the new trains, which are set to debut in 2021. Kris Van Cleave reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue