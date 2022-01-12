Amid COVID-19 surge, officials say most Americans will be exposed to virus Dr. Janet Woodcock, the acting commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden's top COVID-19 adviser, said most Americans will inevitably be exposed to the coronavirus. Meanwhile, pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations are at an all-time high. CBS News' Skyler Henry reports on the latest from Washington, and Dr. Susannah Hills, a pediatric airway surgeon and vice chair of ENT at Columbia University Medical Center, joined CBSN to discuss.