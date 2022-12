Amid concerns about smartphone apps collecting data, how can users protect their privacy? The popularity of smartphones means there are more opportunities for companies to monitor, collect and sell users' information. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane reports on how TikTok collects data, and Alexandra Seymour, an associate fellow at the Center for a New American Security, joined CBS News' Lana Zak and Lilia Luciano to discuss how customer data may be misused.