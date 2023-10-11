At least 22 Americans killed in Hamas attack on Israel, State Department says The U.S. State Department confirms at least 22 Americans are confirmed dead in Israel as the number of fatalities and missing people in the Israel-Hamas war continues to rise. CBS News' Haley Ott and Major Garrett have the latest on the war and President Biden's response, the father of a missing Israeli soldier speaks out and a Gaza resident shares her experience as Israel's retaliation for the Hamas terror attacks continues.