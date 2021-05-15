Live

Watch CBSN Live

Americans divided on new CDC mask guidance

The CDC's new mask guidance suggesting fully vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear masks is creating confusion and even division. While some states and businesses are welcoming the shift, some remain hesitant. Danya Bacchus has more.
