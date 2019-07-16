News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Watch: Apollo 11 launch on CBS 50 years ago today
Trump's 2020 campaign weapon: Ocasio-Cortez and "the squad"
Buttigieg says white Americans "can't be defensive" about race
Grim details emerge as man confesses to rape, murder of U.S. scientist
Women living with R. Kelly expected to attend his sex crimes hearing
Police lieutenant accused of killing wife, wounding man
North Korea warns it could resume missile and nuclear tests
Protests intensify as Puerto Rico governor faces calls to resign
Forest fire forces evacuation of thousands from island beach party
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
Latest headlines
Latest headlines
CBSN New York
CBSN New York
CBSN Los Angeles
CBSN Los Angeles
CBS Sports HQ
CBS Sports HQ
ET Live
ET Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Alerts
Mobile
RSS
Shop
Live
Watch CBSN Live
ISS astronauts reflect on Apollo 11 mission