Amazon expanding parental leave for employees Amazon is rolling out a more generous parental leave that includes up to 20 weeks of paid leave for mothers who give birth. Fathers are eligible for six weeks. A flexible return-to-work program allows employees to ramp back up gradually. The changes come three months after a New York Times investigation of Amazon's work culture. CBS News financial contributor Mellody Hobson joins “CBS This Morning” from Chicago to discuss the retail giant’s new policy.