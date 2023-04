Alyssa Milano on senate failure to pass Equal Rights Amendment The Senate failed Thursday to advance a resolution that would've removed a deadline for ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment to the Constitution. The vote was 51-47 with most Republicans blocking the resolution, despite its co-sponsorship by Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins. Actress and activist Alyssa Milano, who has testified in support of the ERA, joined CBS News to talk about the vote.